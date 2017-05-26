Hot Downloads

Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
26 May 2017 07:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Trailer launch of Tubelight
Trailer launch of Tubelight | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 May 2017 07:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rapid Fire with Aditi 'Avni' Rathore
Rapid Fire with Aditi 'Avni' Rathore | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Ranveer injured on 'Padmavati' set, continues shooting

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017 07:04 PM
26 May 2017 07:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Ranveer Singh was injured on the head while shooting the climax of "Padmavati" here, a source close to the actor said, adding that he sought medical aid and returned to shoot soon after.

The incident took place at the film's set here on Thursday, the source said.

"Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called. It was only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after 'cut' was called, did everyone realise that he was hurt badly.

"Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film's set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day's work. He requires stitches on the head," added the source.

The actor will be see as Alauddin Khilji in the period drama, which also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ranveer Singh, Padmavati, Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top