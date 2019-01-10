Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others head to Delhi to meet PM Modi

Gen-X stars of Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Siddharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rohit Shetty are heading to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has called for a meeting with the young stars to discuss the impact of cinema on Indian culture.

As per media reports, PM Modi has called the young stars to meet him today in Delhi. He will be discussing what they think about India as an evolving country, how they think the industry can develop, how their films are impacting the Indian culture, and their views on cinema and what changes they want to see.

There is a heap of male actors who have been called to represent the fraternity, while only 2–3 women will be present at the meeting. On a positive note, we are really excited to know what comes out of this meeting.