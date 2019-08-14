Ranveer Singh is all set to inspire his fans at an event in Birmingham

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience for his last two films including Gully Boy and Padmavat. His cop drama Simmba was also a huge success. The actor is known for his acting chops and enthusiastic personality. He has a huge fan following who look up to him for inspiration.



The star often even obliges his fans with selfies and never lets them feel disappointed. Now, it seems Ranveer is all set to use his stardom to inspire people. According to a report in Mid-Day, Ranveer will be a part of a meet and greet event in Birmingham, UK where he will be sharing his life and career story with everyone. The actor was approached with the idea by a company and he loved it. Ranveer came on board immediately and decided to help his fans feel inspired by his life’s struggle. From a local Bandra Boy to a global icon, Ranveer will be sharing insights from his journey at the event. The event will be held on 1 September at the Arena stadium in Birmingham.

On the acting front, Ranveer is currently in the UK for the shooting of his upcoming film, ’83, which is a sports drama revolving around the victory of Team India back in 1983 at the World Cup. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev. ‘83 is slated to hit the theatres on 10 April 2020.