Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to come together for another project

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won hearts with their impeccable acting and palpable chemistry in their last movie Gully Boy. The movie was a huge success at the box office. Fans of Ranveer and Alia are now excited and looking forward to their upcoming movie Takht.

As per media reports, Ranveer and Alia have been roped in together for their third project. The buzz is that they have already signed on the dotted lines for a big-ticket movie under a famous banner, but there is no official confirmation about the same.

On their respective work fronts, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. He has been posting cool photos from the sets on his social media. Alia's upcoming release is Kalank, and post that, she will start her prep for Sadak 2.