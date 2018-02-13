Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Ranveer Singh focuses on his work and not money

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2018 03:00 PM

Mumbai:Ranveer Singh, who is riding high on the success of Padmaavat, was recently approached to make an appearance at a wedding. The organisers wanted him to be at the shaadi for 30 minutes and were offering him a fat amount of Rs 2 crores for it.

While it’s not unusual to hear of actors being approached to make appearances at weddings and events, what is surprising is that Ranveer declined the offer. Reason: He has started shooting for his next, Gully Boy, and felt that this would distract him from the shoot.

What do you think of Ranveer Singh?

 

 
 
 
 
 

Our source elaborates, “Ranveer is a perfectionist when he is shooting and concentrates on the minutest details as part of his prep for the character he plays. For him to pull off this appearance would mean him wrapping up the shoot (he is shooting from 6 am to 6 pmevery day for Zoya’s film), flying to a different city and returning the same night to report to the set at the crack of dawn the following day. Doing that, he wouldn’t have got any time to rest. So, he told his team that he would like to concentrate on performing his role better than focus on the money offered and asked them to decline it.”

Tags > Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat, Weddings, Event, Gully Boy, shooting, Alauddin Khilji,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

pic of the day
Paa!

Paa!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Television Lord Shiva(s) who looked no less than...

Mohit Raina – Devon Ke Dev Mahadev
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days