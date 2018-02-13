Ranveer Singh focuses on his work and not money

Mumbai:Ranveer Singh, who is riding high on the success of Padmaavat, was recently approached to make an appearance at a wedding. The organisers wanted him to be at the shaadi for 30 minutes and were offering him a fat amount of Rs 2 crores for it.

While it’s not unusual to hear of actors being approached to make appearances at weddings and events, what is surprising is that Ranveer declined the offer. Reason: He has started shooting for his next, Gully Boy, and felt that this would distract him from the shoot.

Our source elaborates, “Ranveer is a perfectionist when he is shooting and concentrates on the minutest details as part of his prep for the character he plays. For him to pull off this appearance would mean him wrapping up the shoot (he is shooting from 6 am to 6 pmevery day for Zoya’s film), flying to a different city and returning the same night to report to the set at the crack of dawn the following day. Doing that, he wouldn’t have got any time to rest. So, he told his team that he would like to concentrate on performing his role better than focus on the money offered and asked them to decline it.”