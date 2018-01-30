Home > Movie News > Movie News
Ranveer Singh gets his 'award' for Padmaavat from Big B

30 Jan 2018 01:30 PM
30 Jan 2018 01:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mumbai, 30 January 2018:  Actor Ranveer Singh has received a letter of appreciation from megastar, Amitabh Bachchan and he calls it his award!
 
Ranveer shared a glimpse of the letter on Twitter and Instagram, but did not reveal the content written by Big B in it.
 
"Mujhe mera award mil gaya (I have got my award). Amitabh Bachchan," Ranveer wrote, alongside the photograph of the letter.
 
The letter comes in the wake of the appreciation Ranveer has been getting for his portrayal of the Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, a magnum opus by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
 
The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh, since its release on 25 January, minted Rs. 114 crore till 28 January - despite some states not screening the film in view of the protests by Shri Rajput Karni Sena.
 
The film is based on the poetry by the 16th century poet, Malik Muhammad Jayasi.
 
For Ranveer, along with the acclaim that his portrayal has brought to him, the film has spelt success at the box office as it delivered his career-best opening on Day 1 - Rs. 19 crore.
 
His biggest single-day collection of Rs. 32 crore was registered on Republic Day (26 January). And Padmaavat has also marked his fastest Rs. 100-crore mark in four days.
 
(Source: IANS)


