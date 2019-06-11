Ranveer Singh is heartbroken as his loyal fan passes away the actor offers his condolences

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is one the most successful stars in Bollywood these days, and there is no doubt that he has a massive fan following all over the world and now the actor is disheartened as one of his fans is no more due to a sudden accident yesterday.

Jatin Dulera fell in the bathroom and stopped breathing. A pap took to his Instagram and shared the sad news of his demise with everyone. The caption on the post read, "Gone to soon bro. An ardent #ranveersingh fan #JatinDulera died today out of a sudden accident. He was just getting ready to go to office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped.

Jatin was a young teen, and he didn’t have any bad habits whatsoever. He had lost his father at a very early age and has two younger siblings. His mom works in a government firm and he worked in the building where #farhanakhtar has his office in Bandra.

Ranveer Singh said that he was one of my followers and he often tipped me about celebs whereabouts and sometimes even contributed videos to me but never wanted me to credit him. His funeral took place at Shivaji Park where around 700 friends of his turned up. Keep smiling Jatin like you always did, we will miss you #rip @iamjatin_753," it further read. In fact, Ranveer also shared a collage of pictures with Jatin on his Instagram story. He wrote, "RIP LIL HOMIE".

