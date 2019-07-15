Ranveer Singh reveals an important aspect of wife Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples in B-town. Their sizzling chemistry and strong bonding gives their fans major relationship goals. Ranveer always stands up for his wife and the actor has thrown light on one aspect of Deepika that we're completely unaware of.



In an interview with Femina, Ranveer said, "There is a child-like quality to her that nobody other than me has the privilege of seeing. It's a precious part of my life."



Speaking about his relationship with Deepika post marriage, he said, "It has only gotten better. Now, we're cocooned in love, and there is no space for doubt or misgiving. It’s grounded-ness, centered-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further."



Isn’t the couple adorable?