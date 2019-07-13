Ranveer Singh REVEALS what Priyanka Chopra always tells him about his STARDOM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh are two big names in B-town. They have worked together in films like Gunday and Bajirao Mastani. The two share a great camaraderie and are fond of each other.

Now, in a recent interview with Femina, Ranveer got talking about a lot of things and he also let fans in on a little something Priyanka has to say about. While talking about stardom and similar things, the actor said, "I am a special case because I never became a huge star in my head. I'm still the kid with stars in his eyes who is in disbelief that he even became a star.” He further revealed how Priyanka always tells him that he is still the boy who cannot believe he has become a star and that he is someone who still tells his mother, 'mummy, main star bann gaya, dekho yeh log meri photo lena chahte hain.”

On the professional front, Ranveer is gearing up for his upcoming film '83. He also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht in his kitty.