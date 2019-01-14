Ranveer Singh’s views on Ranbir Kapoor, Virat and Anushka’s pictures are always eye-catching, THIS is why Kartik and Ananya are always spotted together, and other Bollywood Updates

: Here we bring some interesting updates for all the ardent Bollywood fans. Read on.Ranveer Singh was a part of Famously Filmfare and there he revealed many aspects of his and his wife Deepika Padukone’s life. He was asked about Ranbir Kapoor as well. He was asked if he had to give any relationship advice to Ranbir what that would be.To this, Ranveer said, “RK is his own person, he has seen life, he does not need advice from anyone else.”Fans want to see Ranbir and Ranveer in a movie for a long time now. Recently, Rohit Shetty said he would want to cast Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in the remake of Andaz Apna Apna. In a Twitter post, Ranveer also said, "Hoping for something crackling to come along!”It has been 19 years since Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai made us fall in love with Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) and Sonia (Ameesha Patel) when they found themselves on a deserted island in the middle of nowhere. The film also went on to become a box office hit back then and the audience could not stop raving about Hrithik's dance moves. The film successfully launched Hrithik's career and made him popular.Akshay Kumar wished his fans on the joyous occasion of Lohri but then he probably thought that wasn't enough and thus, released a still from Kesari. It has his regiment in one frame which looks really grand. This has made us chant 'Holi kab hai? Kab hai holi?' much like Gabbar from Sholay because Kesari is a Holi release of 2019.Have a look:Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pictures are always eye-catchingVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma just can't stop giving us #couplegoals but we are not complaining at all. It is unbelievable how they manage to make every click of theirs super adorable and that too without doing anything extra-ordinary.Have a look below:Karan Johar's upcoming period drama Takht is one of the most exciting projects announced recently. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal headline the primary cast.About the film, Vicky said, "It is a dream cast and a dream director."He also revealed that the preparation for Takht has not begun yet but will soon start after he completes the horror one which will also release before the end of 2019.When Kartik Aaryan heard that he was dating Ananya Panday, he came out clear about the episode to media saying, "People say all sorts of things if we have lunch or dinner together. It was just one dinner. I find it strange to read such things about myself.”Now according to reports, Kartik and Ananya are set to share screen space in the remake of Sanjeev Kumar's Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik will reprise the role of Sanjeev Kumar. As per sources, he was the top contender for the male lead.Isn’t it great?