Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Ranveer Singh thanks his team after watching Padmaavat in 3D

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 06:14 PM
25 Jan 2018 06:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: After a lot of debate and controversy, Padmaavat has finally released. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor looks grand and promises to be treat, a la Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

We are sure the audience is keen to watch the grandeur in the movie. Also, more than knowing the stunning queen, we are sure people want to know what was the hullabaloo all about. However, it is actor Ranveer Singh, who took out some time to see the film to find out how it has turned out. Ranveer saw the film in 3D last night and he liked it so much that he took to social media to thank each one of them, specially his producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Taking Republic Day into account, he also wished everyone a Happy Republic Day in advance.

Take a look at his post below: 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Are you excited to watch Padmaavat? Leave in your comments below!

Tags > Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat in 3D, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Republic Day,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
25 Jan 2018 10:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Celebs talk about their encounter with Patriotism
Celebs talk about their encounter with Patriotism | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Jan 2018 09:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I am choosy and picky in life, says Mukul Dev
I am choosy and picky in life, says Mukul Dev | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Will you watch Padmavat?

Padmavat
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days