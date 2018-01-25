Ranveer Singh thanks his team after watching Padmaavat in 3D

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: After a lot of debate and controversy, Padmaavat has finally released. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor looks grand and promises to be treat, a la Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

We are sure the audience is keen to watch the grandeur in the movie. Also, more than knowing the stunning queen, we are sure people want to know what was the hullabaloo all about. However, it is actor Ranveer Singh, who took out some time to see the film to find out how it has turned out. Ranveer saw the film in 3D last night and he liked it so much that he took to social media to thank each one of them, specially his producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Taking Republic Day into account, he also wished everyone a Happy Republic Day in advance.

Take a look at his post below:

Are you excited to watch Padmaavat?