Actor Ranveer Singh will not be seen anchoring "Om Shanti Om" and will only be seen performing on the premiere episode of the forthcoming TV show.

Ranveer will be seen wowing the audiences with his powerful performance on the song "Gajanana" from "Bajirao Mastani" in the opening act of the reality show. He will also introduce the 14 contestants and the concept of "Om Shanti Om".

"The concept of 'Om Shanti Om' is very unique. I am happy to be a part of the opening episode and introduce the contestants to the viewers. I will kick off the show with a special stage performance. To know more watch out for the ‘Shubh Arambh' on August 28," Ranveer said in a statement.

The show will be hosted by Apaarshakti Khurana and will feature actress Sonakshi Sinha, composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor as judges.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be seen as Maha Guru in "Om Shanti Om", which will be aired on Star Bharat.



