Ranveer thanks Zoya Akhtar for 'Gully Boy'

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who has just wrapped up shooting for Gully Boy, has thanked the film's director for the unique experience.

Ranveer on Sunday night shared a photograph of himself along with Zoya and called her his "bae".\

"Bae and I made for each other. I love you Zoya Akhtar. Thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience Gully Boy," Ranveer captioned the image.

The movie also stars actress Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time Ranveer and Alia will be seen working together.

The story of Gully Boy revolves around street rappers from Mumbai. The movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

It will release on Valentine’s Day 2019.