Ranveer, the workaholic

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently in Switzerland as its ambassador from India, has been working round the clock to meet deadlines for his assignments.



Ranveer shot for a brand endorsement before leaving for Switzerland, and he is also expected to begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati".



"As the financial year comes to a close, most brands want to wrap up their campaigns and commercials. Ranveer is working every day and at odd hours if needed, to complete all his shoots and commitments," said a source close to the actor, adding that the vivacious star is dedicated to giving every project his 100 per cent.



"Despite being stretched with so many shoots and roles to handle, he is doing it with complete focus," the source added.



The 31-year-old has also been roped in for Zoya Akhtar's next titled "Gully Boy", which will also feature Alia Bhatt.

