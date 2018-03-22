Ratna Pathak Shah surprised to receive Best Actress at 60

Mumbai: Ace actress Ratna Pathak Shah, known for many memorable performances for over three decades, bagged the Best​​ Actress Award for director Alankrita Srivastava's recent film Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Also featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumar and Plabita Borthakur, Lipstick Under My Burkha is an Indian Black Comedy film.

On receiving the award, Ratna Pathak said, “I would like to thank News18 for recognizing my work in Lipstick Under My Burkha. It’s particularly interesting that they decided to award a 60-year-old in this category. That’s quite a risk, thanks for taking it.”

Speaking o​n News18's efforts to felicitate New Age Cinema, the talented actress said, "This was my first time at an award ceremony that celebrates independent cinema and I must say the whole ceremony was wonderful. The kind of films that were recognized and the kind of films that was talked about were all films that I have seen and liked very much. I think they were all deserving of the kind of awards that we get."

An award for the Breakthrough Actor was presented to Rajkummar Rao. The best actor award was presented to Irrfan Khan for his exceptional performance in Hindi Medium. Mukti Bhawan won the first News18 REEL Movie Awards for Best Film and Best Screenplay Award and director Amit Masurkar bagged the Best Director award for Newton. Meher Vij was awarded the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for the movie Secret Superstar, while Pankaj Tripathi won the award for Newton in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category. ​

The celebrities who graced the occasion were Richa Chaddha, Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Gulshan Devaiah, Sonali Kulkarni, author Amish Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka, Amit Sadh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, Tillotama Shome, Satyajeet Dubey, Shrishti Arya, Amitosh Nagpal, Mghna Mishra, Sirsha Ray, Shweta Venkat, Sanghamitra Hitaishi, Kubra Sait and Rahul Bhatt.