Realised my passion only after 'Sairat': Actress Rinku Rajguru

All of 16, Rinku Rajguru won a National Film Award Special Mention last year for her debut role in "Sairat". She says it wasn't until she worked in the Marathi movie that she knew that acting was her calling in life.

The young actress has been nominated for Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2017 in the Film - Female category and she is up against senior actors like Tejshri Pradhan, Sai Tamhankar, Urmila Kanetkar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Talking about it, Rinku said in a statement: "It was only after my debut performance that I realised my passion and calling was films. I am extremely grateful that the role was well-received by the audience and won me several accolades.

"After having achieved the National Award last year, I am honoured to be nominated by Lokmat in the film category. To be nominated among such senior members of the film fraternity itself gives me a great sense of achievement."

Rinku hails from Akluj, a district in Solapur.

In Nagraj Manjule's "Sairat" -- a musical romantic drama which takes on the subject of honour killing -- Rinku essays Archi - a bold, outspoken and free-spirited girl who is ready to do anything for love.

The movie was not just critically acclaimed for its bold subject and deft handling, but also nuanced performances by its cast.

