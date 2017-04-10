Hot Downloads

Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aalesha
Aalesha
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan

quickie
Ekta Kaul

The thought of one night stands make me cringe: Ekta Kaul

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
10 Apr 2017 08:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bollywood stars and their uber cool 'airport' looks
Bollywood stars and their uber cool 'airport... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Apr 2017 08:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV hunks with sexy beards!
TV hunks with sexy beards! | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Realised my passion only after 'Sairat': Actress Rinku Rajguru

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2017 05:45 PM
10 Apr 2017 05:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam

All of 16, Rinku Rajguru won a National Film Award Special Mention last year for her debut role in "Sairat". She says it wasn't until she worked in the Marathi movie that she knew that acting was her calling in life.

The young actress has been nominated for Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2017 in the Film - Female category and she is up against senior actors like Tejshri Pradhan, Sai Tamhankar, Urmila Kanetkar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Talking about it, Rinku said in a statement: "It was only after my debut performance that I realised my passion and calling was films. I am extremely grateful that the role was well-received by the audience and won me several accolades.

"After having achieved the National Award last year, I am honoured to be nominated by Lokmat in the film category. To be nominated among such senior members of the film fraternity itself gives me a great sense of achievement."

Rinku hails from Akluj, a district in Solapur.

In Nagraj Manjule's "Sairat" -- a musical romantic drama which takes on the subject of honour killing -- Rinku essays Archi - a bold, outspoken and free-spirited girl who is ready to do anything for love.

The movie was not just critically acclaimed for its bold subject and deft handling, but also nuanced performances by its cast.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Rinku Rajguru, Lokmat Maharashtrian, Sairat,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top