Remo doing fantastic job with 'Race 3': Jacqueline

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has praised director Remo D'Souza for doing a fantastic job with Race 3, the third installment of the popular action-thriller franchise Race.

Jacqueline was interacting with the media at Physique 57, a New York based barre workout studio's launch party on Wednesday here.

The Race 2 actress had earlier worked with D'Souza in A Flying Jatt before Race 3.

Collaborating for the second time with the director, she said, "It was an amazing experience. We had gone to some great location and shot some really cool stuff.”

"Remo, I feel is doing a fantastic job. The cast is already excited so we all are having real fun," she added.

Talking about the workout studio's launch, Jacqueline said, "Physique 57 actually is an amazing class, something which I do especially when I travel.”

"It's an exercise which also incorporates dance forms which is something I really like," she added.

Jacqueline is considered extremely fit in the industry, so when asked whether there is added pressure to maintain that, she said, "Yes. There is a lot of added pressure actually. But sometimes I enjoy added pressure because it actually gives more incentives to kind of keep staying fit."

She also said she considers actors Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff as the fittest actors in Bollywood.

Makers of Race 3 are going to release the trailer of the film really soon. Jacqueline said, "I am very excited. We all worked really hard in the film and its turning out to be amazing."

Race 3 is produced under Tips Films and features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, besides Jacqueline.

It is set to release on 15 June, coinciding with Eid.

(Source: IANS)