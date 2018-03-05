Renuka Shahane reminisces her ‘Circus’ days with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: One of the richest, most popular and most 'like-able' actors of the country, Shah Rukh Khan is no less than a legend for the masses. But climbing the ladder of success was no cake walk for him.

King Khan began his career with TV shows and with his baby steps, his filmy career took off in a grand manner. Since then, there has been no looking back. Going down the memory lane, Shahrukh started his career from Television and who can forget one of his initial TV projects – Circus, which was a hit in its era!

The show featured the effervescent Renuka Shahane and it was only recently that she posted a picture with her Circus co-star Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. Joining the two in the frame was Renuka’s co-star Sachin Khedekar from her TV show Sailaab:

