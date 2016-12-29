Hot Downloads

Reports: Farhan, Shraddha move-in together; angry dad Shakti Kapoor drags Shraddha back home

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 01:06 PM
29 Dec 2016 01:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam

2016 has been more about break-ups and divorces in Bollywood than excellent cinema. However, the year also saw some crazy hook-up stories.

One of them being the recently separated Farhan Akhtar and his Rock On 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor’s.

It’s being reported by a popular gossip portal that the lovebirds moved-in together. But that’s not the shocking part because apparently Shraddha’s father, veteran reel villain Shakti Kapoor, forcebly dragged her back to their home.

The portal further added that the father didn’t approve of his daughter’s romance as Farhan is a father of two and his divorce proceeding. So, what’s actually cooking?

There were various blind items suggesting a raging affair between the two, who were said to have met on the sets of Roc On 2.

Before Farhan, Shraddha allegedly had a fling with Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Later, in an interview with another daily, Shakti Kapoor rubbished the story as mere hogwash.

We will keep an eye on further developments.

