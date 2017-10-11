Padmavati is the most anticipated films of 2017. People are actually waiting for the film with a bated breath. The historical drama is directed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie features Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Maharaja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays the role of Allaudin Khilji.

Recently the makers released the trailer and the response to it was humongous. The movie trailer has already created a lot of buzz amongst the audience.

But when one sees the beautiful visuals of the film and the opulent sets and the elaborate CGIss and the extra ordinary costumes, one doesn’t realise what amount of money went behind creating the film. And if just the film has cost so much, how much has the actors pocketed for themselves for being a part of the film.

There are so many speculations about the money that is being paid to the actors but here are the real figures:

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh plays the role of Alaudin Khilji’s protégé Malik Kafur. Malik Kafir was also in a sexual relationship with Khilji. Jim Sarbh came into the limelight with his powerful role in the film Neerja. The actor is getting Rs 70 Lakhs for the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The beautiful and royal actress plays the role of Mehrunissa. Not much has been known about her role in the film. However according to history Noorjehan’s original name was Mehrunissa. The actress has already become a faous name with the variety of roles that she has played. The actress is getting a whopping Rs 85 Lakhs for the films.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is playing the role of the husband of Padmavati Maharawal Ratan Singh. The actor is looking awesome in the film. His look has garnered a lot of praise and adulations already from his fans and the critics as well. Shahid has been a part of some commercial potboilers and some really critically acclaimed films as well. The actor is getting a huge sum of Rs 6 crore for the film.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a livewire. He is a powerhouse performer. He was earlier cast in the role of Bajirao in Bhansali’s previous offering Bajirao Mastani and in this film he will be seen as the treacherous Allaudin Khilji. His look and his performance in the trailer has been appreciated by all and sundry and in acknowledgement of the appreciation Ranveer had posted a heartfelt letter on his official Instagram account. The actor is getting paid Rs 8 crore for the film.

Deepika Padukone

Finally, Deepiak Padukone is playing the titular role of Rani Padmini in the film. Earlier the actress played the role of Mastani in the Bhansali helmed Bajirao Mastani. This time again, she will be seen in a royal avatar and the actress is making no stone unturned to look believable in the characters she portrays. The actress is getting a huge sum of Rs 11 crores for the film.