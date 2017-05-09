RGV very misunderstood as a person: Ronit Roy

Actor Ronit Roy says filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has directed him in "Sarkar 3", is misunderstood as a person.



The forthcoming political thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.



How was it working in a film with so much star power?



"It keeps you alert and aware. You are extra focussed on your work and disciplined... Not that I am anytime not focussed on my work or there is not a bone of indiscipline in me... It is a big film and franchise, and for me, it has been a great ride," Ronit told IANS over phone from Mumbai.



Talking about Varma, Ronit said: "He is an enigma by himself. So it took me two, three days to understand the man that he is. Once I understood him, (I knew) he is great person, director... As a person, he is very misunderstood I must say."



Varma often lands in the midst of controversies for his outspoken ways.



The 51-year-old actor says not many people can understand the maverick filmmaker.



"To understand him you have to be an artiste yourself, you have to be a little eccentric yourself. He is a man who has the courage to call a spade a spade and he says what's in his heart," added Ronit.



As a director, Varma has amazing clarity, says Ronit.



"He knows exactly what he is doing and what he wants... He is very clear what he wants at the same time he is not rigid. He is very quick on the uptake. If you do or suggest something which is adding to the flavour, he gets it immediately... He is a thinker," he said.



(Source: IANS)