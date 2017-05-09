Hot Downloads

Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
09 May 2017 07:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
We had the best time shooting in Shimla: Asha & Ansh
We had the best time shooting in Shimla: Asha... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 May 2017 07:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Araambh will be step into the TV world: Tanuja
Araambh will be step into the TV world: Tanuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

RGV very misunderstood as a person: Ronit Roy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2017 04:30 PM
09 May 2017 04:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Ronit Roy says filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has directed him in "Sarkar 3", is misunderstood as a person.

The forthcoming political thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

How was it working in a film with so much star power?

"It keeps you alert and aware. You are extra focussed on your work and disciplined... Not that I am anytime not focussed on my work or there is not a bone of indiscipline in me... It is a big film and franchise, and for me, it has been a great ride," Ronit told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Talking about Varma, Ronit said: "He is an enigma by himself. So it took me two, three days to understand the man that he is. Once I understood him, (I knew) he is great person, director... As a person, he is very misunderstood I must say."

Varma often lands in the midst of controversies for his outspoken ways.

The 51-year-old actor says not many people can understand the maverick filmmaker.

"To understand him you have to be an artiste yourself, you have to be a little eccentric yourself. He is a man who has the courage to call a spade a spade and he says what's in his heart," added Ronit.

As a director, Varma has amazing clarity, says Ronit.

"He knows exactly what he is doing and what he wants... He is very clear what he wants at the same time he is not rigid. He is very quick on the uptake. If you do or suggest something which is adding to the flavour, he gets it immediately... He is a thinker," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ronit Roy, Ram Gopal Varma, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Sarkar 3,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top