RGV violates traffic laws, tweets, gets fined`

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 03:25 PM

MUMBAI: Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma landed in trouble by riding triple on a motorbike and posting the video on Twitter, prompting the police to fine him for traffic violation, here on Saturday.

Varma riding pillion along with director Ajay Bhupathi on a Royal Enfield' driven by another director Agsthya without helmet, reached a theatre in Moosapet to watch Telugu movie 'iSmart Shankar', directed by Puri Jagannadh.

"Am looking like a pick pocket in my getup when I went to see #ismartshankar in Sri Ramulu theatre in Moosapet," RGV, as Varma is popularly known, tweeted along with video and pictures.

This was followed by another tweet. "Where is the police? I think they are all inside the theatre watching #ismartshankar."

The Cyberabad police retweeted with a witty comment. "Thanks @RGVzoomin for reporting Traffic Violations. We expect the same responsibility in actually following the Traffic rules yourself. By the way, why only theaters?, Traffic Police see a lot of drama, circus like below on roads every minute," the police tweet said tagging the video of Varma and two others on the bike.

The police also posted the Rs 1,335 traffic ticket (challan), issued in the name of B. Dilip Kumar, in whose name the two-wheeler is registered, for violations.

Earlier, Varma created a stir at iSmart Shankar's success party by pouring liquor on himself. In the video posted on Twitter, he is seen hugging Puri Jagannadh and actress Charmi Kaur, co-producers of the movie.

(Source-IANS)

