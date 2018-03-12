Home > Movie News > Movie News
Rich time for me as a creative person: Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh says it is a "rich" time in his career as he gets to be part of challenging and stimulating work with the biggest names of Bollywood.

On his upcoming films on the sidelines of Hello Hall of Fame Awards here on Sunday, Ranveer said, "I am feeling very blessed that I have the opportunity to work with best filmmakers in the business, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Shetty and Kabir Khan.”

"It is a very rich time for me as a creative person. I am getting to do loads of different things, keeping myself stimulated and challenged. I am very excited about my upcoming films," he added.

The actor also opened up on details about Simmba, his upcoming movie with Shetty.

"Sangram Bhale Rao aka Simmba... He is a cop in the film. I am really very excited about collaborating with Rohit Shetty, more than anyone else,” he said, adding, "He is the king of masala films, which are loved more than any other films. So this is something I believe I was born to do and I am looking forward to it."

In Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer is paired with Alia Bhatt. The film is based on rappers in Mumbai and their struggles.  

On its progress, Ranveer shared, "More than half of Gully Boy shooting is complete. I will complete it in April or May, and I will immediately dive into Simmba.”

"I am really excited about it. I will be working with Rohit Shetty for the first time in a feature film. It is a big one for me," he added.

What do ypu think of Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer is also prepping for his role in the forthcoming movie titled 83, about the iconic World Cup win of the Indian cricket team in 1983. The film will be directed by Khan.

(Source: IANS)

