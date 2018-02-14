Home > Movie News > Movie News
Richa Chadha debuts as director

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has debuted as a director with a yet untitled short film, featuring beau Ali Fazal, comedian Aadar Malik and Satyajeet Dubey.

Known for starring in films like "Fukrey", "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Masaan", Richa has been exploring different facets of the creative world -- she is also a writer, a soon-to-be-singer and now a director.

Produced by Richa's close friend and actor Vishaka Singh, the new project is a satirical comedy set in 2025 when vegetables are way beyond expensive and the world has become beyond repair owing to rapid human development. The film is said to be current given the pollution and environmental abuse.

It was shot last week and will be releasing in the coming month.

Richa said in a statement: "This was a first for me behind the camera. I have produced a short earlier, but it is the first time that I took upon the role of a director. I have always wanted to explore satire. I am just glad my friends trusted me and came on board in such a short span of time, as actors and creative people."

"I look forward to casting more deserving actors in unconventional parts, even in the future. The film is super fun," the actress concluded.

