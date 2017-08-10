Another actor has left for his heavenly abode.

It's been hardly a few days since we heard of the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Inder Kumar.

Now, Tellychakkar has learnt that Peepli Live fame Sitaram Panchal, who has been part of many Bollywood films, breathed his last this morning (10 August).

The actor was suffering from cancer and was in the news for quite sometime courtesy his financial woes.

Though many Bollywood actors including director Tigmanshu Dhulia had come out to support Sitaram, he could not be saved.

Sitaram's last rites have commenced from his house located in Mira Road, Mumbai.

May his soul rest in peace!