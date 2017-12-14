RIP:Phir Hera Pheri director Neeraj Vora passes away at 54

Neeraj Vora - The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more ...Aum Shanti . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 14, 2017

Shocked & saddened to hear of the demise of #Neerajvora ji! Had cast me for Golmaal 1 & directed me in the unreleased Run Bhola Run! RIP sir — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 14, 2017

Writer,Director,Actor,Producer Neeraj Vora was on ventilator from last 4 days & expired due to multi organ failure. The Creamation will be held today at 3 pm today at the Santa Cruz west. Creamation Ground. pic.twitter.com/foTbX0o9xP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 14, 2017

Indian film director, writer, actor and composer Neeraj Vora breathed his last at 4 am on Thursday. He was 54-year-old and was admitted to the Criti Care Hospital, Andheri. After suffering a brain stroke in October 2016, he was in a coma for 10 months. He also suffered a massive heart attack and a brain stroke in October last year. Following which, he was shifted to friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s house in Mumbai where a room was converted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for his speedy recovery. A Mumbai Mirror report in August had suggested. “A room in filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s Juhu home, Barkat Villa, has been converted into a fully-functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A physiotherapist, neurosurgeon, acupuncture therapist and general physician pay him weekly visits. This room has been home to writer-director-actor Neeraj Vora since March 11, with a 24-hour nurse, ward boy and cook.”The late actor writer's cremation will be held today at Santacruz cremation ground at 3 PM. Many celebrities such as Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit, have sent their condolences.Neeraj Vora rose to fame with when he wrote Aamir Khan’s superhit film Rangeela. He made his directorial debut with Khiladi 420that featured Akshay Kumar. He was part of several films such as Jung, Pukar, Mast, Satya, Mann, Daud, Department, Tezz, Company, Bol Bachchan and Welcome Back. He gave television a shot with dailies such as Choti Badi Baatien, Circus. His 1992 Gujarati play Aflatoon which was a superhit was adopted by Rohit Shetty for Golmaal. Neeraj Vora was all set to begin Phir Hera Pheri 3 but due to his ill health, the film was being postponed.