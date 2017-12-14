RIP:Phir Hera Pheri director Neeraj Vora passes away at 54

Which actor had a promising debut on TV?
Neeraj Vora - The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more ...Aum Shanti .— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 14, 2017
Shocked & saddened to hear of the demise of #Neerajvora ji! Had cast me for Golmaal 1 & directed me in the unreleased Run Bhola Run! RIP sir— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 14, 2017
Neeraj Vora rose to fame with when he wrote Aamir Khan’s superhit film Rangeela. He made his directorial debut with Khiladi 420that featured Akshay Kumar. He was part of several films such as Jung, Pukar, Mast, Satya, Mann, Daud, Department, Tezz, Company, Bol Bachchan and Welcome Back. He gave television a shot with dailies such as Choti Badi Baatien, Circus. His 1992 Gujarati play Aflatoon which was a superhit was adopted by Rohit Shetty for Golmaal. Neeraj Vora was all set to begin Phir Hera Pheri 3 but due to his ill health, the film was being postponed.
Writer,Director,Actor,Producer Neeraj Vora was on ventilator from last 4 days & expired due to multi organ failure. The Creamation will be held today at 3 pm today at the Santa Cruz west. Creamation Ground. pic.twitter.com/foTbX0o9xP— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 14, 2017
