Rishi enjoys 'ghar ka khana' with Riteish, Genelia in NY

02 Aug 2019 05:03 PM

MUMBAI: Star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have recently paid a visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing a medical treatement in New York.

Sharing a glipmse of their meeting, Neetu took to Instagram on Friday and wrote: "Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovely, strong and inspiring Genelia and Ritesh."

Actor Anupam Kher also accompanied them.

"Hamara apna (now he is family) Anupam," Neetu added along with the image in which they all can be seen posing and sharing smiles.

Rishi thanked Genelia, Riteish and Anupam for "visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish please publish it. Love all of you".

The "Chandni" actor has completed 10 months in the Big Apple a few days ago. Neetu has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor-Sahni have been paying regular visits.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world of film and business have been visiting Rishi over the past months, to keep him happy. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother elder Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".

(Source: IANS) 

past seven days