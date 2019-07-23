Rishi enjoys perfect 'phulka' at Anupam's home in NY

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Singh enjoyed the perfect Indian lunch at actor Anupam Kher's home here.
Rishi shared a photograph of himself holding a chapati. Anupam and Neetu can be seen smiling at the camera.
"At Anupam Kher's apartment for lunch. Had the correct '
Anupam shared another photograph and said he was delighted to have the star couple over for lunch.
"Delighted to have Neetuji, Rishi
Rishi has been undergoing medical treatment in New York for the past several months.
In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor had said that the "102 Not Out" actor will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was "
In the meanwhile, the actor's friends from the film and business world have been giving him company.
(Source: IANS)
