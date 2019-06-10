News

Rishi Kapoor and Salman Khan to sort out their differences?

10 Jun 2019 06:25 PM

MUMBAI: It seems soon Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor will sort out their differences and reconcile! According to the latest media reports, the Bollywood superstar has been taking the veteran actor’s health updates from common friends of late. Reports also stated that he is also planning to visit him once he is back from New York. 

A source close to the actor told SpotboyE.com, “Though Salman Khan is not on good terms with Rishi Kapoor and family, but health of Rishi Kapoor is a concern for each and every member of the industry including Salman. And the actor is eagerly waiting for him to come back to India so that he can meet up with him, keeping all the Past aside.”

For the uninitiated, it all happened at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception last year wherein Rishi Kapoor got into an ugly spat with Salman Khan’s sister-in-law Seema Khan. Reportedly, the Bharat actor did not greet Rishi a Kapoor t the party and the veteran actor took out his frustration on Sohail Khan’s wife. This obviously disturbed Salman Khan who’s known to be over-protective towards his family. 

However, now, going by the latest media reports, the duo seems to reconcile soon and we can’t wait for a happy picture of the stars. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

