Hot Downloads

Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Manish Wadhwa's grand birthday bash

Group Picture
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Vinod Khanna's Funeral

Amitabh Bachchan
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which love story is your current favourite?

Which love story is your current favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Rishi slams 'today's stars' for skipping Vinod's funeral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2017 03:56 PM
28 Apr 2017 03:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is angry over new generation of actors as they chose to skip late actor Vinod Khanna's funeral.

Khanna, a Bollywood superstar who later embraced politics, died here on Thursday morning following a battle with cancer, marking the end of an era in Hindi films. He was 70.

He was cremated in the evening at the Hindu Crematorium, Worli and Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kabir Bedi, Rishi Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa among many others were present to say the final goodbye to the late actor.

Rishi, who has worked with Vinod in films "Eena Meena Deeka" and "Amar Akbar Anthony", took to Twitter to show is dissaproval.

"Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," Rishi tweeted.

"Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars," he added.

The actor said that his wife Neetu Singh and actor Ranbir Kapoor are not in the country and that is why they couldn't attend the last rites.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli supported the 64-year-old's comments and tweeted: "I share your anger sir. I left the country in the morning. Found out as I boarded the flight. Shame today's stars didn't pay their respects".

Kohli added that young "stars" don't have idea of cinema before their time.

"The sad part is some youngsters. So called Stars or otherwise. Have no idea of cinema before their time," Kohli said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, Vinod funera,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top