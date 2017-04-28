Rishi slams 'today's stars' for skipping Vinod's funeral

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is angry over new generation of actors as they chose to skip late actor Vinod Khanna's funeral.

Khanna, a Bollywood superstar who later embraced politics, died here on Thursday morning following a battle with cancer, marking the end of an era in Hindi films. He was 70.

He was cremated in the evening at the Hindu Crematorium, Worli and Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kabir Bedi, Rishi Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa among many others were present to say the final goodbye to the late actor.

Rishi, who has worked with Vinod in films "Eena Meena Deeka" and "Amar Akbar Anthony", took to Twitter to show is dissaproval.

"Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," Rishi tweeted.

"Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars," he added.

The actor said that his wife Neetu Singh and actor Ranbir Kapoor are not in the country and that is why they couldn't attend the last rites.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli supported the 64-year-old's comments and tweeted: "I share your anger sir. I left the country in the morning. Found out as I boarded the flight. Shame today's stars didn't pay their respects".

Kohli added that young "stars" don't have idea of cinema before their time.

"The sad part is some youngsters. So called Stars or otherwise. Have no idea of cinema before their time," Kohli said.

(Source: IANS)