Actress Riya Sen finally got hitched to her beau Shivam Tiwari on Wednesday in Pune. The wedding was a simple affair. The couple had invited a handful of guests at their wedding.

Only a couple of close friends and family members were present at the wedding ceremony in Pune.

The actress was in news recently for her comeback in Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Ragini MMS 2.2'.

Riya and Shivam have been dating each other for a long time. The Bengali beauty has been sharing Shivam's photos along with her on social media for quite some time. She and her beau love photography.

Riya is known for films like 'Style', 'Jhankaar Beats', and ‘Tere Mere Phere'. Apart from this, she has worked in many Tamil and Bengali films.

Tellychakkar wishes the lovely duo a happy married life ahead.