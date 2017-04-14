Hot Downloads

Robert Pattinson open to 'Twilight' reboot

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2017 04:42 PM
Actor Robert Pattinson says he is open to a reboot of the "Twilight" franchise.

The 30-year-old actor has not ruled out a possible return as Edward Cullen, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm always kind of curious. Anything where there's a mass audience or seemingly an audience for it, I always like the idea of subverting people's expectations," Pattinson said.

There's no such reboot in development as of now, but Pattinson still believes that "there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun".

The actor, however, says it will be "difficult" to make another film in the popular movie franchise because "there's no source material."

Previously, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said more "Twillight" movies were possible, but those are yet to be confirmed.

(Source: IANS)

