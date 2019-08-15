News

Robin Fletcher wants Salman Khan to unveil Ranveer-Deepika painting

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Aug 2019 07:00 PM

Visionary British artist Robin Fletcher is keen to have megastar Salman Khan unveil his painting of heartthrobs Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, at his first exhibition in Mumbai. 

"Salman Khan is the only Bollywood star who is also known for his brilliant artwork. I really like his style and have also read about him gifting his paintings for charitable causes. So, Salman is a natural choice for me to unveil my Ranveer-Deepika painting", says Robin. 

Robin's fiancée, beauty queen and spiritual advisor Zeenia Figueiredo adds, "I have interacted with Salman long ago, though I'm not sure if he'd remember. I have sent him a personal invite and hopefully he will be able to make it to the unveiling. It would be a privilege for us and we would definitely be delighted." 

For the uninitiated, Robin Fletcher is a perceptive artist from London, now residing in Goa. He will be having his exhibition of 12 paintings from 20th to 24th August at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery at Nariman Point, Mumbai. 

Titled 'Happy in the Solace of Illusion', the show's theme revolves around phubbing, a habit of being distracted by cellphones and ignoring others. At the exhibition, he will have a special painting dedicated to one of the Indian media's biggest pastimes -- DeepVeer -- aka Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.


