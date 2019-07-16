News

Rohit didn't expect 'Golmaal' to become a big brand

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he never thought that "Golmaal" will become so big, and adds the franchise will "keep on going till the time we all grow old".

"When I started 'Golmaal', I never thought that it will become such a big brand. It was just a comedy film for me," Shetty told IANS.

Shetty came out with "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited", starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, on July 14, 2006. It revolved around the lives of a group of friends, and was full of comedy, action, drama and fun.

"The way it was received and loved by the audience, it gave us confidence. It was the time when people were making sequels, and we made 'Golmaal Returns' (2008) and 'Golmaal 3' (2010). All these films did really well. Then there was a break. We didn't do 'Golmaal' for another six years."

The universe of "Golmaal" expanded with "Golmaal Returns", "Golmaal 3" and "Golmaal Again" (2017). Names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are associated with it.

"I can only say gradually it has became a brand. It was not planned. It just happened. When I say it did well, it's not about the box office. It did well on satellite. Today, everyone knows about 'Golmaal' because of television."

On Sunday, the director also took to Instagram to share a video tracing his journey from the first "Golmaal" film to "Simmba". "Fate loves the fearless... Work hard with honesty and follow your heart... 13 years of 'Golmaal'... A film that changed my life forever," he posted with the video.

At present, Shetty is busy with his film "Sooryavanshi", which features Bollywood's 'khiladi' Akshay Kumar.

(SOURCE : IANS)

