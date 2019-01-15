News

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a huge success, Hrithik Roshan on vacay in Switzerland, Kangana Ranaut reveals her journey, and other Bollywood Updates

15 Jan 2019 06:56 PM
MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from B-Town to keep you amused. 

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a huge success 

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba is Rohit Shetty's biggest hit. It defeated Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express.  In three weeks, Simmba has managed to achieve that feat. SRK's film made a lifetime collection of little over Rs 227 crore at the box office, while Ranveer's film is now at Rs 227.71 crore. It's now an all-time blockbuster.   

Take a look below: 



Hrithik Roshan on vacay in Switzerland 

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Taimur Ali Khan and his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the latest actor to visit Swiss Alps is Hrithik Roshan.      

The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared a picture from his trip saying, ‘how he loves posing in Switzerland.' 

Check out the following photo: 



Kangana Ranaut reveals her journey  

Kangana Ranaut is busy with the promotions of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is all set to release on 25 January.   

In a recent interview with media, she opened up about her struggles, how she became a director and how she thoroughly enjoyed direction. 

The actress further added, "When I began shooting Manikarnika, there were never ending open letters. When I faced uneasy accusations from one quarter and I was sent a notice, there was an outrage. Though I was not a big star, and I was having this conflict with a co-actor, I did find people supporting me." 

Aryan Khan is following Shah Rukh Khan's steps 

Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of the film industry for more than 25 years. With his hard work, he has become the King Khan. 

The journey of his career in Bollywood from nothing to being one of India's biggest superstars is truly inspiring. Not only his fans and admirers, but his kids are also following his footsteps. 

However, SRK wants his children to first finish their studies. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan forever charming! 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often seen attending social events not only in India but around the globe. She is known as the epitome of grace and her photos always impress her fans. 

Take a look at her pictures shared by media: 
