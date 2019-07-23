News

Rohman Shawl gives peck on 'munchkin' Sushmita's cheek

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jul 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Rohman Shawl gives peck on 'munchkin' Sushmita's cheek Actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are redefining some serious relationship goals with their latest love-filled photograph on social media.

Rohman on Monday took to Instagram to share a romantic photograph of themselves. In the image, he is seen planting a dainty kiss on the former beauty queen's cheek.

"I just love her dimples. My munchkin. Sushmita I love you. Love, life, happiness, smile, mine," he captioned the image.

Sushmita re-posted the image and said that Rohman is her reason to smile.

"Here's another beautiful reason to smile more often. I love you Rohman Shawl," she captioned the image.

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

She made her acting debut with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. Later she starred in films including "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No.1", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen, photograph, Instagram,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Jul 2019 07:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pancham plans a surprise for Elaichi
Pancham plans a surprise for Elaichi | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

ZEE5 launches REJCTX

ZEE5 launches REJCTX
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija

past seven days