MUMBAI: Rohman Shawl gives peck on 'munchkin' Sushmita's cheek Actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are redefining some serious relationship goals with their latest love-filled photograph on social media.



Rohman on Monday took to Instagram to share a romantic photograph of themselves. In the image, he is seen planting a dainty kiss on the former beauty queen's cheek.



"I just love her dimples. My munchkin. Sushmita I love you. Love, life, happiness, smile, mine," he captioned the image.



Sushmita re-posted the image and said that Rohman is her reason to smile.



"Here's another beautiful reason to smile more often. I love you Rohman Shawl," she captioned the image.



Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.



She made her acting debut with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. Later she starred in films including "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No.1", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".



(Source: IANS)