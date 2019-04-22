News

Roshni Walia, Richa Pallod, Deepak Chadha, and Akbar Khan to star in a film Mera India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2019 06:42 PM
MUMBAI: Young actor Roshni Walia, who was last seen in Kapil Sharma starrer film Firangi, has bagged another Bollywood project.

The Maharana Pratap actress will be seen in an upcoming film named Mera India. The movie will revolve around a scientist and students.

According to our sources, the role of the scientist will be played by actor-producer-director Akbar Khan, while Roshni will be seen as one of the students.

The movie will also star actors namely Richa Pallod of Pardes fame and Deepak Chadha, who recently featured in a show titled Band Baja Bandh Darwaza on SAB TV. Richa and Deepak will play Roshni’s parents in the film.

We tried reaching out to Roshni, but she remained unavailable. We could not get through to the other actors for their comment.

Here are some exclusive pictures of the actors from the shoot! Take a look!



Here’s wishing the entire cast good luck!  
Tags > Roshni Walia, Richa Pallod, Deepak Chadha, Akbar Khan, Bollywood project, Band Baja Bandh Darwaza on SAB TV,

Add new comment

Related Video

Latest

Recent Video
22 Apr 2019 08:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
OMG! Ajay Devgn's fans get haircut with his face on their heads
OMG! Ajay Devgn's fans get haircut with his... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Apr 2019 08:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Parth resumes to work next day, post his fathers demise
Parth resumes to work next day, post his fathers... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days