Roshni Walia, Richa Pallod, Deepak Chadha, and Akbar Khan to star in a film Mera India

: Young actor Roshni Walia, who was last seen in Kapil Sharma starrer film Firangi, has bagged another Bollywood project.The Maharana Pratap actress will be seen in an upcoming film named Mera India. The movie will revolve around a scientist and students.According to our sources, the role of the scientist will be played by actor-producer-director Akbar Khan, while Roshni will be seen as one of the students.The movie will also star actors namely Richa Pallod of Pardes fame and Deepak Chadha, who recently featured in a show titled Band Baja Bandh Darwaza on SAB TV. Richa and Deepak will play Roshni’s parents in the film.We tried reaching out to Roshni, but she remained unavailable. We could not get through to the other actors for their comment.Here are some exclusive pictures of the actors from the shoot! Take a look!Here’s wishing the entire cast good luck!