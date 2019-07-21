News

'Saaho' release date shifted to August 30

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 04:30 PM

MUMBAI : Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer "Saaho" will now release on August 30. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.

"We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with 'Saaho'. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale," a spokesperson for the film's producers said in a statement.

"Saaho" also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, amongst others. It is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Directed by Sujeet, the film's action sequences have been choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates.

A UV Creations and T-Series production, the film's Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

(SOURCE : IANS) 

Tags > Saaho, release date shifted, August 30, Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Sonakshi[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    My parents want me to...
  • Kangana[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Media-celeb equation...
  • Mishti's Day Out With Kids![field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mishti's Day Out...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mission Mangal'...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Mission Mangal...
  • Rajasthan government declares 'Super 30' tax-free[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rajasthan government...

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Jul 2019 03:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made him choose Bahu Begum
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda

past seven days