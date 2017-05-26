'Saaransh' has trended in my life every day: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says the 1984 classic film "Saaransh" has trended in his life every day.



"Saaransh", which tells the story about a retired school teacher and his wife, who come to terms with life after the death of their only son, completed 33 years on Thursday.



Anupam thanked the film's director Mahesh Bhatt and tweeted that his life since "Saaransh" has come a long way.



"Today, 33 years back my first film 'Saaransh' was released. I am 507 films old now. Life has come a long way. Thank you all for your love," Anupam tweeted on Thursday.



The 62-year-old also thanked the Indian film industry for its love and faith.



"33 years of 'Saaransh' has trended in my life every single day. I was 28 years old when I did the role of a proud and righteous Indian BV Pradhan," he added.



"Saaransh" also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan.



(Source: IANS)