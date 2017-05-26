Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
26 May 2017 07:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Trailer launch of Tubelight
Trailer launch of Tubelight | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 May 2017 07:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rapid Fire with Aditi 'Avni' Rathore
Rapid Fire with Aditi 'Avni' Rathore | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Saaransh' has trended in my life every day: Anupam Kher

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017 02:14 PM
26 May 2017 02:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says the 1984 classic film "Saaransh" has trended in his life every day.

"Saaransh", which tells the story about a retired school teacher and his wife, who come to terms with life after the death of their only son, completed 33 years on Thursday

Anupam thanked the film's director Mahesh Bhatt and tweeted that his life since "Saaransh" has come a long way.

"Today, 33 years back my first film 'Saaransh' was released. I am 507 films old now. Life has come a long way. Thank you all for your love," Anupam tweeted on Thursday

The 62-year-old also thanked the Indian film industry for its love and faith. 

"33 years of 'Saaransh' has trended in my life every single day. I was 28 years old when I did the role of a proud and righteous Indian BV Pradhan," he added. 

"Saaransh" also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Anupam Kher, Saaransh, Mahesh Bhatt, Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar, Soni Razdan.,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top