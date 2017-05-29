Hot Downloads

'Sachin' rakes in over Rs 27 cr in opening weekend

By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2017 03:40 PM
29 May 2017 03:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkars documentary drama film "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" has collected Rs 27.85 crore in its opening weekend at the box office, according to makers.

The film released on May 26 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

"‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams' records exceptional collections for a bio-drama, mints Rs 27.85 crore (all languages) in its opening weekend," read a statement issued on behalf of the film's makers.

The film, despite being in competition with previously released big entertainers like "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", "Half Girlfriend" and "Hindi Medium", and Hollywood film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge", has managed to make its presence felt at the box office despite its unique genre, said trade expert Taran Adarsh.

"‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams' has a wonderful opening weekend. Generally, docu-dramas have dim prospects at box office, but this one is an exception," Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

"‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams' faced a tough opponent in the Hollywood biggie 'Pirates Of The Caribbean', but it proved no opposition, frankly," he added.

Narrated by Sachin himself, the film takes viewers on an inspirational journey and tells how a Mumbai-based local boy went on to become the "God of Cricket". It features various photographs and videos from Sachin's past and includes interviews of his fellow cricketers and family members.

(Source: IANS)

