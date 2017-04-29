Sad! Actor Vikram suffers injury, model Sonika dies on spot in car accident

Actor Vikram Chatterjee, known for Bengali films like Bedroom, Elar Char Adhyay and Shaheb Bibi Golaam, was seriously injured in a car accident. At the time of accident, well known model Sonika Chauhan was also with him, who died on the spot.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday.

As per media reports, the actor was himself driving the car at a high speed. He lost control at Rashbehari Avenue where the car crashed into the divider on the road.

Both were rushed to a private hospital. Sonika was declared dead on the spot while Vikram is currently battling with injuries in ICU.

Media reports say to find more clues; police is currently checking the CCTV footage of the area.

Shocked by Sonika’s sudden demise, people from the industry took to Twitter to mourn her death.

RIP Sonika Chauhan. Can't believe have to write this. Why does this happen. This is unacceptable. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) April 29, 2017

Can't believe this horrifying news to which I woke up this morning.Deeply saddened with the demise of @sonikachauhan89 a brave soul I knew — Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) April 29, 2017