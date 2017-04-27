Saddening to see fraud sites of my initiative, says Akshay

Actor Akshay Kumar says he is feeling sad at seeing fraudulent sites and apps based on an initiative that he is supporting.

Akshay, who is supporting the initiative of paying homage and tribute to Indian soldiers, tweeted on Wednesday: "Sad to know and share lots of fraudulent apps/sites are doing the rounds, the only initiative I am associated with is bharatkeveer.gov.in."

On the acting front, the National Film Award-winner is currently busy shooting for "Padman".

Produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, "Padman" also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

This will be the second time that Akshay and Sonam will be seen sharing screen space. The two have previously worked in the 2011 film "Thank You", directed by Anees Bazmee.

"Padman" is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

(Source: IANS)