Saif Ali Khan to return to the Race franchise with Race 4?

Race is a very popular franchise. The first part was released in 2008, and the second part was released in 2013. The third installment released last year.

The first two series were massive hits and had smashed the box office with their collections, but unfortunately, the third series was a big disaster.

In the first two series, the main lead actor was Saif Ali Khan, but for the third series, he was replaced by Salman Khan. In a similar way, even the directors of the first and second parts, Abbas–Mustan, were later on replaced by Remo D’Souza.

The reason for the replacement was unknown, but it seems like the audience didn’t accept the new cast, as the movie didn’t fare well.

But now, there is news doing the rounds that Saif Ali Khan will return to the franchise with Race 4, although there is no confirmation about the same. The decision has been taken after the huge debacle of Race 3, and the producer has decided to get Saif on board again.

It’s still unclear if Saif’s entry would mean Salman’s exit from the movie. Saif is busy shooting for Sacred Games Season 2 currently.