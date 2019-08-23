News

Saif wants shutterbugs to leave son Taimur alone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 08:54 PM

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is an online sensation and paparrazi's favourite, but the constant media glare on the two-year-old kid bothers the parents.

A video of Saif scolding shutterbugs is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the clip, Saif is seen giving Taimur a piggy ride and walking towards the media, and can be heard saying: "No, no not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that."

While the little child was smiling and waving to the photographs.

Saif had earlier expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in Taimur's life.

"The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't undertstand," Saif told IANS a while back.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, kid bothers the parents, Taimur's life,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Aug 2019 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change Operation'
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Aalesha
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days