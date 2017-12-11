Hot Downloads

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Saira Banu reveals Dilip Kumar's B'day plans this year

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 01:39 PM
Yes, it is the big day for Bollywood's first superstar's Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor has turned 95 years old today. And it is needless to state that this calls for a celebration. But his wife Saira Banu revealed that this year it is going to be a low-key affair. The reason being the actor's ill-health.

First she informed everyone that Dilip ji has been treated for pneumonia and is now better. Then she tweeted a picture of him captioning it as, ”He smiled when I told him millions pray for him everyday.”

Also, in a series of tweets, Saira wrote, ”On Dilip Saab’s birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab’s brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks.”

Talking about the birthday celebration, she said, ”What are we planning for the birthday, I am being asked repeatedly. Well, for those who don’t know what we have been doing every year – it’s a day when our residence turns into a gorgeous fairyland with flowers and floral arrangements from loving visitors which means a lot.”

She went on to reveal that every uyear on his birthday, the actor's house is open for friends and family to come and meet him and exchange pleasantries, however this time because of his ill-health the doctors have strictly forbidden everyone to just come and go so that the germs are at bay.

At last she shared a quote from Dilip ji’s autobiography. She wrote, ”If you have read Dilip Saab’s autobiography you would be familiar with his quote…. that the warmth of the clasp of the hand of strangers who approach him to tell him how much they liked his work is bigger than any award for him. God bless all of you.”

