News

Sajid Nadiadwala gets Farhad Samji to pen down Baaghi 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 02:32 PM

MUMBAI: Farhad Samji, who has helmed the fourth instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 as a director, is currently elated with the overwhelming response to Simmba, for which he has written the dialogues.

Recently, an image went viral on the internet that had producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan and Screenwriter – director Farhad Samji in it, all at Sajid's house in Mumbai. Farhad Samji who wrapped Housefull 4 not long ago, is now said to be writing for Nadiadwala’s next franchise – Baaghi 3.

When asked about his association with Baaghi 3, Farhad Samji shared, “The number 3 is very close to my heart. Initially as a writer I was praised the most for Golmaal 3 and then as a director I entered the 100-crore club first time with Housefull 3. Now I have got the privilege to write Baaghi 3, I have full faith that the movie will be great because of 3 things associated with it, first is Sajid Nadiadwala’s guidance, second is Ahmed khan’s vision and third is my choti-moti writing. Hence promising 3 times the fun, 3 times mazaa and most important 3 times the action.”

Farhad Samji has penned more than 35 films in Bollywood and is all geared up for Baaghi 3 now. He has previously worked with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2, Baaghi 2, the duo, along with the team is sure to give us a major blockbuster this time too!
 

Tags > Sajid Nadiadwala, Farhad Samji, Baaghi 3, TellyChakkar, Ahmed Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow
Goofy Prerna

Goofy Prerna

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of 'The Voice'

Launch of 'The Voice'
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days