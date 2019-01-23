Sajid Nadiadwala gets Farhad Samji to pen down Baaghi 3

MUMBAI: Farhad Samji, who has helmed the fourth instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 as a director, is currently elated with the overwhelming response to Simmba, for which he has written the dialogues.



Recently, an image went viral on the internet that had producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan and Screenwriter – director Farhad Samji in it, all at Sajid's house in Mumbai. Farhad Samji who wrapped Housefull 4 not long ago, is now said to be writing for Nadiadwala’s next franchise – Baaghi 3.



When asked about his association with Baaghi 3, Farhad Samji shared, “The number 3 is very close to my heart. Initially as a writer I was praised the most for Golmaal 3 and then as a director I entered the 100-crore club first time with Housefull 3. Now I have got the privilege to write Baaghi 3, I have full faith that the movie will be great because of 3 things associated with it, first is Sajid Nadiadwala’s guidance, second is Ahmed khan’s vision and third is my choti-moti writing. Hence promising 3 times the fun, 3 times mazaa and most important 3 times the action.”



Farhad Samji has penned more than 35 films in Bollywood and is all geared up for Baaghi 3 now. He has previously worked with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2, Baaghi 2, the duo, along with the team is sure to give us a major blockbuster this time too!

