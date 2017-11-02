Challenging weather conditions in Austria during the shoot of "Tiger Zinda Hai" led to a health issue for actor Salman Khan, says director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Talking about shooting for the film in the locales of Austria, Zafar said in a statement: "What we see onscreen might look a lot easier than it actually is. Sometimes, sequences like the ones shot in Austria can be difficult to achieve.

"For a significant chapter in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', we had to film in a place that had a certain amount of aloofness and isolation. We found that spot in the mountains of Austria, a place where time seemed to stand still and frozen.

"Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence. Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence."

The team shot a song there.

"We had expertise on our side, since we worked with an international crew that has worked on the latest James Bond film 'Spectre'. In the end, as a team, we are fairly satisfied that we managed to film here successfully," he added.

"Tiger Zinda Hai", which also stars Katrina Kaif, is a sequel to "Ek Tha Tiger". It is slated to release on December 22, and has been shot across five countries.

(Source: IANS)