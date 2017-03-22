Salman, Katrina 'back together'

Superstar Salman Khan is happy to be "back together" with actress Katrina Kaif to shoot a song for upcoming film "Tiger Zinda Hai", a sequel to 2012 blockbuster "Ek Tha Tiger".



The "Sultan" star took to Twitter to share a glimpse from the shoot. He posted an image with him in tuxedo and Katrina -- with her locks falling over her shoulder -- in a gown.



Salman captioned the photograph with Katrina -- his once rumoured ladylove: "Back together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'".



Yash Raj Films' "Tiger Zinda Hai" has been shooting in scenic locales of Tyrol, Austria, currently. The film's unit has wrapped up shooting in a historic and quaint Golden Roof for a song with Salman and Katrina.



The portion shot at Golden Roof with Salman and Katrina is expected to be a big visual attraction in the film, and the song shot matches up to the YRF reputation of unforgettable visual treats onscreen. The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, read a statement from the production banner.



Salman and Katrina -- who make headlines for their off-screen chemistry and rumoured on-and-off relationship -- will again be seen together in the sequel of their 2012 film "Ek Tha Tiger". They also got together for "Yuvvraaj" -- which turned to be a dud at the box office.



The two have featured together in films like "Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?" and "Partner".



Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is directing the sequel.



"Ek Tha Tiger" centered on the life of an agent of RAW (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy from ISI (Katrina) during an investigation and how Tiger's ideology and principles change over time.



Earlier, Salman and Zafar worked together in 2016 blockbuster "Sultan". The makers of "Tiger Zinda Hai" have locked Christmas 2017 for the release of the film.

(Source: IANS)