Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to star in Tiger Zinda Hai 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 07:22 PM
MUMBAI: Salman and Katrina are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Whether it is on-screen or off-screen, their chemistry is undeniable. The two last appeared together in Tiger Zinda Hai, which created fireworks at the box office. Salman and Katrina will also be seen opposite each other in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which hits the screens on June 5th, 2019. And while their fans can hardly wait to see them back on the big screen, we have some more good news for them.

As per media reports, Salman and Katrina would be romancing each other yet again on the big screen in the third part of the Tiger franchise. In fact, talks about this have been on for a while now. However, there was nothing concrete. But recently, Salman confirmed the same at the Saudi Film Festival. The actor revealed that he is doing another Tiger film with Katrina after Bharat. This confirmation came when Salman was asked to comment as to who his favourite co-star is.
