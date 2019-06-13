News

Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty to collaborate for a cop universe?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 04:53 PM

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty!  The duo is collaborating for an actioner.  

Well, initially, there were speculations that Inshallah and Sooryavanshi will clash at the box office, but that has now been averted. While the Salman and Alia Bhatt starrer sticks to its original release plan, Sooryavanshi will now hit the theatres on 27 March 2020. Salman himself took to social media and announced the new date. He also called Rohit a younger brother and almost made it clear that he and Rohit are indeed teaming up for a project.

Now, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Rohit and Salman have discussed two scripts and that one of them is another cop drama that Rohit is planning. The source further mentioned how Rohit has time and again revealed how just like Marvel's superheroes he's planning to build an entire cop universe in Bollywood and that he already has three franchises including Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, and now, in the actioner that he's planning with Salman, the superstar will in all probabilities don the uniform again.

The report also stated since Salman is anyway coming up with Dabangg 3 this year, he might do the fourth instalment with Rohit and that he has discussed that concept too, since Chulbul Pandey is already an iconic character. The source added, “It can also become a merger between Dabangg and Rohit's cop universe where Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh might also join in.”

Are you excited for the Bollywood stars to collaborate for an actioner?

Tags > Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities at the premiere of Sony BBC Earth...

Celebrities at the premiere of Sony BBC Earth's wildlife series, ‘Dynasties’
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
13 Jun 2019 04:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
OMG! Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit part ways
OMG! Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit part ways | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai

past seven days