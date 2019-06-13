Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty to collaborate for a cop universe?

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty! The duo is collaborating for an actioner.

Well, initially, there were speculations that Inshallah and Sooryavanshi will clash at the box office, but that has now been averted. While the Salman and Alia Bhatt starrer sticks to its original release plan, Sooryavanshi will now hit the theatres on 27 March 2020. Salman himself took to social media and announced the new date. He also called Rohit a younger brother and almost made it clear that he and Rohit are indeed teaming up for a project.

Now, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Rohit and Salman have discussed two scripts and that one of them is another cop drama that Rohit is planning. The source further mentioned how Rohit has time and again revealed how just like Marvel's superheroes he's planning to build an entire cop universe in Bollywood and that he already has three franchises including Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, and now, in the actioner that he's planning with Salman, the superstar will in all probabilities don the uniform again.

The report also stated since Salman is anyway coming up with Dabangg 3 this year, he might do the fourth instalment with Rohit and that he has discussed that concept too, since Chulbul Pandey is already an iconic character. The source added, “It can also become a merger between Dabangg and Rohit's cop universe where Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh might also join in.”

Are you excited for the Bollywood stars to collaborate for an actioner?